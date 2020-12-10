Jesse James Pushes Custom Builds to the Limit in MONSTER GARAGE

Jesse James, legendary fabricator and founder of West Coast Choppers is returning to Discovery after fourteen years with a renewed passion for creating some of most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens. James, along with a new crew of maverick mechanics each week, set out to continue his legacy and inspire a new generation of builders in a brand-new season of MONSTER GARAGE, premiering January 4, 2021 exclusively on discovery+.

With a focus on elevating mechanical and automotive vision in the shop, James is once again looking to accomplish the impossible and will be working with some of the most talented craftsmen and women in the country. Each episode will feature five builders from diverse backgrounds who are given five days to transform an ordinary street vehicle into a one-of-a-kind monster machine. If they're successful, they leave the garage with $5,000 worth of tools, and Jesse can take the vehicle out for a high-octane monster challenge. But if they fail, James gets to blow it up.

"I'm very thankful for Discovery CEO David Zaslav for keeping the Monster Garage candle lit for the last 10 years. We always knew we would eventually bring it back. I also knew when that day came, I needed to be ready. More skills in my toolbox and a clear mind and schedule. Ready to put my head down and work as hard as possible to push the limits of TV again," said Jesse James.

James challenges each team of mechanics with some of the wildest builds they've ever heard of - from constructing the world's largest pulse jet engine to use as the power source for a vintage Jaguar to turning a typical farm tractor into a dragster, these builds lead to some of the most epic endings in MONSTER GARAGE history. In addition, James takes another shot at one of the builds from the original series that has been haunting him: The Hovercraft DeLorean - and it will either be a complete failure or one of the garage's most insane redemption stories.

Jesse James is more talented than ever and he's ready to break all the rules when it comes to custom builds.

MONSTER GARAGE is produced for discovery+ by Fremantle's Original Productions. For Original Productions, Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila and Sam Wasserman are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Jessica Mollo is associate producer. Jesse James also serves as executive producer.