Anne Hathaway Reveals the Decision Behind Her Sobriety Journey

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Anne Hathaway sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss the decision behind her sobriety journey during a segment on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation centered on the personal choice that led Hathaway toward sobriety, with the actress speaking candidly to Barrymore about the moment and mindset that shaped her decision.

The exchange unfolded in the short-form clip format that has become a recognizable feature of the daytime program, with Hathaway offering a direct and personal account rather than a broad career retrospective. The segment kept its focus squarely on the sobriety decision itself, giving viewers insight into the reasoning behind a significant personal shift.

Rather than treating the topic as a passing mention, the discussion allowed Hathaway room to explain the specific thinking that guided her choice, with Barrymore drawing out the reflection in a conversational, one-on-one setting typical of her interview style.

The clip stands as one of several candid, personal moments guests have shared with Barrymore on the program, with Hathaway's account centered entirely on the internal decision-making process that led to her sobriety rather than external circumstances or career details.

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