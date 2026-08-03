Elisabeth Moss and Drew Barrymore Bond Over Their Shared Love of Sweatpants

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Elisabeth Moss and Drew Barrymore discovered they share a passion for comfort over fashion during a recent segment on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, bonding specifically over their mutual love of sweatpants and dressing cozy. The exchange, captured in a short-form clip, showed the two trading enthusiasm for casual wear in a relaxed, off-the-cuff moment.

The conversation unfolded as one of the personal, unscripted asides that have become a recognizable feature of Barrymore's interview style, giving viewers a glimpse into a shared preference rather than a promotional pitch. Moss and Barrymore's rapport centered entirely on the appeal of comfortable clothing, with neither guest nor host treating the topic as anything but genuine common ground.

The segment played out as a brief, lighthearted moment rather than an extended discussion, focusing squarely on the two finding kinship in favoring sweatpants and comfort over more polished dressing. The clip offered a small window into an easy, relatable exchange between host and guest.

THE Drew Barrymore SHOW has featured similar candid, short-form moments with guests sharing personal habits and preferences, from wellness routines to on-set anecdotes, giving audiences unscripted glimpses into celebrities' everyday lives.

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