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Matthew McConaughey sat down with Drew Barrymore for an extended interview on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, opening up about his parenting journey and reminiscing about the first time he met Barrymore while filming 'Boys on the Side.' The conversation moved between personal reflection and lighthearted nostalgia, with McConaughey revisiting the early days of a friendship that predates his current career milestones.

McConaughey's recollection of meeting Barrymore on set gave the interview its throughline, as the two traded memories from a shared project years in the past. Rather than treating the reunion as a simple career retrospective, the discussion leaned into personal territory, with McConaughey speaking candidly about fatherhood and how it has shaped him.

The extended format allowed the conversation to stretch beyond a quick promotional hit, giving McConaughey room to detail his experiences as a parent in his own words. Barrymore, known for drawing personal and unguarded moments out of her guests, guided the discussion through both the past connection and McConaughey's present-day family life.

The segment reflects the kind of candid, long-form exchange that THE Drew Barrymore SHOW has featured with a range of guests, pairing an on-set memory from decades ago with a present-day conversation about parenting.

More on The Drew Barrymore Show Recent Articles Matthew McConaughey Recalls Meeting Drew Barrymore on BOYS ON THE SIDE Set

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