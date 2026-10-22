Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams Recall Their First-Ever Film Roles

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Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to share stories from the earliest days of their film careers, walking through what it was like stepping onto a set for the very first time. The conversation, which also included Taika Waititi, gave each guest room to revisit a formative moment before their names became attached to major film work.

The sit-down centered on 'Klara and the Sun,' bringing the three together for a discussion that moved between Ortega's and Adams's recollections of their first-ever films. Each guest offered a different vantage point on breaking into the industry, with Barrymore steering the conversation through their individual paths.

The appearance kept its focus on origin stories rather than current projects, letting Ortega, Adams and Waititi compare notes on what those initial film experiences were like before their careers took shape. The format gave each of them space to describe specific memories from that early period rather than speaking in general terms about the industry.

The segment closed with the three continuing to trade details about their respective starts in film, rounding out a conversation built entirely around beginnings rather than upcoming work.

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