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Amy Adams on Her Mom's Path From 7 Kids to Bodybuilder

Jenna Ortega and Taika Waititi joined Adams for the sit-down about the new film.

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Amy Adams shared a personal story about her mother during a joint appearance with Jenna Ortega and Taika Waititi on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, telling Drew Barrymore that her mother had seven children before later becoming a bodybuilder. The three co-stars sat down together to discuss their new film, 'Klara and the Sun,' touching on both the project and details from their lives off set.

The conversation brought together Adams, Ortega, and Waititi, who worked together on the film, for a wide-ranging discussion that mixed talk of the movie with personal anecdotes. Waititi has separately discussed 'Klara and the Sun' in another interview, describing it as a story centered on robot companions and speaking about his decision to shoot the film in his home country of New Zealand.

Much of the Drew Barrymore segment focused on life away from the production, with Adams's account of her mother's shift to bodybuilding after raising seven children standing out as a central personal detail shared during the sit-down.

Waititi's work on 'Klara and the Sun' has drawn attention elsewhere, including an appearance on THE DAILY SHOW where he spoke with Ronny Chieng about filming in New Zealand and how the country's film industry has changed over the course of his career there. Read more about that conversation here.

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