Jenna Bush Hager Tours Fake White House Set For LINE OF FIRE Season Two
The TODAY host and executive producer celebrated the new NBC drama at a Brooklyn gathering with cast and crew.
Jenna Bush Hager gave viewers a walk through the fictional White House halls of NBC's LINE OF FIRE, posting video from the show's set that features Secret Service characters as part of the drama's storyline. The TODAY co-host shared the footage to mark the release of the series' second episode, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the production she helps oversee.
Bush Hager serves as an executive producer on LINE OF FIRE, a role that gives TODAY a direct connection to the drama beyond its usual entertainment coverage. She celebrated the milestone with Entertainment Weekly at Bar American in Brooklyn, joined by fellow producers, cast members and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones.
LINE OF FIRE follows a family of law enforcement agents working across the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice, according to details previously shared by NBC. The cast includes Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett, with creator Joshua Safran executive producing alongside Bush Hager and Ben Spector.
The Brooklyn gathering doubled as a celebration of the show finding its footing two episodes in, with Bush Hager's set tour giving fans a glimpse of the production design behind the series' central premise of a family navigating careers in protective services.
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