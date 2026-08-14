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Guillermo Competes on Sponsored Game Show SEAL THE DEAL on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

The bit turns a household brand sponsorship into a full game show parody segment.

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Guillermo, the longtime Jimmy Kimmel LIVE personality, stepped into a new comedic format for a segment titled Seal the Deal, a game show bit sponsored by WD-40 Brand. The clip puts Guillermo through a mock competition format built around the branded sponsorship, giving the recurring Kimmel personality a new kind of segment to headline.

Guillermo has long been a fixture of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE's comedy bits. The show's YouTube channel has amassed more than 16 billion views and over 19 million subscribers, built in part on recurring bits featuring cast regulars like Guillermo alongside celebrity-driven segments.

Seal the Deal joins a lineup of recognizable recurring formats on the show, following in the tradition of bits like Celebrities Read Mean Tweets and Lie Witness News that have become signature elements of Kimmel's late-night comedy. The sponsored game show format gives the segment a distinct structure, framing Guillermo's participation as a competition rather than a straightforward comedic interview or prank.

The segment continues the show's pattern of folding branded content directly into its comedy segments, using a familiar face like Guillermo to carry a sponsor-driven bit for its national audience.

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