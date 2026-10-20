Jay-Z Selects Himself to Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

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Jay-Z has selected himself to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2027, according to multiple sources cited in a TODAY segment covering the decision. The announcement follows weeks of speculation about who would headline the event, with the rapper ultimately choosing himself for the high-profile slot.

The decision traces back to a 2019 agreement between Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, and the NFL. Under that deal, Roc Nation curates and produces the Super Bowl Halftime Show each year, giving the company a direct role in shaping who takes the stage during one of the most-watched broadcasts in the country.

The TODAY segment frames the choice as the latest example of that curatorial arrangement in action, with Jay-Z using his position within the partnership to put himself forward for the 2027 show rather than selecting another artist.

No additional details about the production, staging, or other performers for the 2027 show were included in the segment.

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