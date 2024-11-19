Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, & More Join Jorma Taccone's THE TRIP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



87North and XYZ Films have begun production on the thriller The Trip from director Jorma Taccone (Pop Star: Never Stop Stopping, MacGruber, SNL). The film stars Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, and Keith Jardine. XYZ is financing the film and producing alongside 87North’s Kelly McCormick (The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, the Nobodyfranchise), Lee Kim (Dual, Get Away), and Guy Danella (Violent Night, Love Hurts). Taccone and Tommy Wirkola are executive producing with Karen Gillan co-producing.

The film follows a dysfunctional couple (Segel and Weaving) who head to a remote cabin to “reconnect,” but each has secret intentions to kill the other. The script was adapted by Nick Kocher & Brian McElhaney from Wirkola’s Norwegian thriller, I Onde Dager, which starred Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, and was written by Wirkola, John Niven, and Nick Ball.

Filming for THE TRIP is taking place in Tampere, Finland, with the film receiving production incentives from Business Finland, The City of Tampere and Film Tampere. Films Films Films is providing production services.

Jorma Taccone is one-third of the sketch comedy group The Lonely Island, with childhood friends Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. In 2010, Taccone co-wrote and directed the SNL spinoff film MacGruber, which was his directorial debut. He directed his second feature alongside Schaffer, the musical comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which he also co-wrote and co-starred in with Schaffer and Samberg. He also produced the Sundance hit comedy, Palm Springs.

Jason Segel was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for starring in the acclaimed AppleTV+ comedy series, “Shrinking,” which is airing its second season now. Segel is also a co-writer and executive producer on the series. He also recently starred on the HBO series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Segel was previously nominated for an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his leading role in the feature, “The End of the Tour” and is well known for starring in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, “I Love You, Man,” “Knocked Up,” “The Muppets,” among other features.

Weaving is best known for her leading role in the thriller Ready or Not. She has also been seen in The Valet, Scream VI, Nine Perfect Strangers, Chevalier and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. She recently starred in Borderline.

Olyphant has appeared in numerous film and TV roles and is best known for his lead performance as US Marshall Raylan Givens in FX’s “Justified” and the recent “Justified: City Primeval.” He earned an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011 for the role and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal from 2011-2016. Other roles include Max’s “Full Circle,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” HBO’s “Deadwood,” The Crazies, Go and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He will next be seen in the FX series “Alien: Earth” and the Netflix action thriller Havoc.

Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated Juliette Lewis is best known for recent standout television roles in “Yellowjackets” and her Emmy-nominated performance in “Welcome to Chippendales,” as well as for iconic roles in Natural Born Killers and Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.



Paul Guilfoyle is best known for his role in LA Confidential as Mickey Cohen. He has also had roles in Arthur the King, Air Force One, Primary Colors and the series “The Good Fight” and as Captain Jim Brass on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”



Keith Jardine is a former MMA fighter and UFC Octagon legend, making his mark as an actor in films like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice and Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller. He also received praise for his roles in acclaimed series like Netflix’s Godless and Showtime’s Shameless.

