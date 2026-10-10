Jamie Foxx Extended Cut Revisits Stroke Recovery, New Fatherhood

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Jamie Foxx returned to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for an extended interview that built on his earlier conversation with host Jennifer Hudson about recovering from a stroke and becoming a father again at 58. The longer cut gives more room to a sit-down that previously centered on those two personal milestones.

Foxx used the extended segment to continue addressing his recovery in his own words, giving Hudson's audience further detail on where he stands following the health scare. He also spoke further about the timeline of welcoming a new child at this stage of his life, continuing to speak candidly about what that stretch of recovery and renewed fatherhood has meant to him.

The conversation stayed with those two threads rather than branching into new territory, with Foxx offering Hudson's viewers a fuller account of the period than the shorter segment allowed.

The extended interview follows Foxx's initial appearance on the show, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, Jamie Foxx Discusses Stroke Recovery and Becoming a Dad Again at 58, which first reported on his remarks to Hudson about both milestones.

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