Jeremy Allen White Recalls Stomach Bug Before Calvin Klein Shoot

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Jeremy Allen White told Drew Barrymore that he was dealing with a stomach bug in the days leading up to his Calvin Klein photoshoot, the campaign image that drew widespread attention. White made the revelation during a joint appearance with Mikey Madison on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, where the pair sat down to discuss their new film, THE SOCIAL RECKONING.

In THE SOCIAL RECKONING, White plays Jeff Horwitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who partners with Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Madison, to expose the company's internal practices. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is billed as a companion piece to Sorkin's The Social Network.

Madison has also spoken publicly about her preparation for the role, including meeting the real Frances Haugen ahead of filming and describing the process of mastering the technical language required to portray a Facebook engineer. She has said she avoids social media herself, telling TODAY in a separate appearance, Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22Days 09Hrs 30Min 50Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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