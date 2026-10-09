Jeremy Allen White Recalls Stomach Bug Before Calvin Klein Shoot
The co-stars also discussed their new film during the joint appearance.
Jeremy Allen White told Drew Barrymore that he was dealing with a stomach bug in the days leading up to his Calvin Klein photoshoot, the campaign image that drew widespread attention. White made the revelation during a joint appearance with Mikey Madison on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, where the pair sat down to discuss their new film, THE SOCIAL RECKONING.
In THE SOCIAL RECKONING, White plays Jeff Horwitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who partners with Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Madison, to expose the company's internal practices. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is billed as a companion piece to Sorkin's The Social Network.
Madison has also spoken publicly about her preparation for the role, including meeting the real Frances Haugen ahead of filming and describing the process of mastering the technical language required to portray a Facebook engineer. She has said she avoids social media herself, telling TODAY in a separate appearance,
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