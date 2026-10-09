John Cena: Stepping Away From WWE Was the Most Passionate Act

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John Cena told Drew Barrymore that walking away from WWE amounted to the most passionate act he could perform for the company, framing his departure as a deliberate choice rather than a fade-out. The discussion took place during an episode of PERSONAL SPACE on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, where Cena spoke candidly with Barrymore about recognizing the right moment to step back.

Beyond the WWE discussion, Cena and Barrymore also talked through his childhood hobbies, giving the conversation a personal dimension outside of his wrestling career. The episode was structured as a one-on-one sit-down, allowing Cena to speak at length about the reasoning behind his decision.

Cena described the choice to leave as tied to timing, suggesting that stepping away while still able to contribute was itself a form of commitment to the organization rather than a retreat from it. The sit-down centered that idea as its core theme, with Barrymore prompting him to unpack what led him to that conclusion.

The appearance kept its focus on Cena's own reflections, moving between the professional decision and the lighter territory of his early interests growing up. No further career announcements were made during the conversation.

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