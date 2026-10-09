Photographer Timothy White Reveals Secrets Behind Drew Barrymore Photo
The photographer walks through the making of several images from his portfolio.
Photographer Timothy White sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to walk through behind-the-lens details of some of the most memorable images in his portfolio, including a photo of Barrymore herself. The conversation centered on how specific shoots came together, giving Barrymore a firsthand account of a picture she had been part of.
White used the appearance to discuss the planning and moments behind several photographs, offering Barrymore and the audience insight into the choices made during those shoots. The sit-down framed the images not just as finished products but as the result of decisions made in the moment between photographer and subject.
The discussion stayed focused on the stories behind individual photographs rather than broader career retrospective, with White recounting specifics tied to the images under discussion. Barrymore's own presence in one of the photos gave the conversation a personal angle, as she heard directly from White about how that particular shoot unfolded.
The segment kept its focus on photography craft, with White detailing the circumstances and decisions that shaped each image discussed during the sit-down.
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