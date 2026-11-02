James R. Halsey Foundation to Hold 2026 Student Film Showcase in Trenton With Student-Made Films and Documentary

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The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater New Jersey area, is excited to announce the 2026 Student Film Showcase. Taking place on November 12th at the New Jersey State Museum Auditorium from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, the event features three films written, directed, and produced by students, as well as a documentary focused on raising awareness on men's mental health, featuring authentic student voices and professional interviews.

Students, aged 14-20, enrolled in the free 'Let's Film' program work collaboratively to create short films from pre to post production throughout the course of the school year. Students participating in the program learn all aspects of filmmaking, including acting, sound, lighting, editing. Together, students develop a script and see the production process from start to finish. The aim of this program is to equip students with life skills and professional development competencies.

This year's student films include Choices, Homecoming, and The Quiet Between Us. Written and directed by JRH students, these films draw from real-life experiences and explore relatable themes. From heartwarming stories to evocative narratives, each film showcases the creativity and talent of JRH's emerging filmmakers.

Beyond their films, students expanded their outreach by connecting with professionals to conduct in-depth interviews and explore men's mental health through documentary filmmaking in Let's Take a Walk. Featured voices include Dolvett Quince, entrepreneur and coach famed from The Biggest Loser, Dr. Sally Hanna, licensed professional counselor; Adam Fowles, mental health professional; Dr. Bruce Purnell, psychologist; and Rick Misener, facilitator and moderator with Inside Circle.

CEO & Founder/Educator, Joseph A. Halsey says 'The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts has evolved from a simple after-school program into a dynamic training ground for the next generation of filmmakers. What began as a place for young people to explore their creativity, has become a launching pad for future storytellers, directors, producers, and industry professionals.'

This initiative is made possible by a $475,475 grant awarded to the James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program. The funding directly supports arts-based community revitalization and youth workforce development across the region. With these resources, the JRH Foundation has established a second location in Trenton, at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Kearney Campus, eliminating transportation barriers for students.

About the Foundation

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRHFA) is dedicated to enriching the quality of life for youth (ages 13-20) by providing a safe and educational environment that utilizes the art of filmmaking to foster personal growth and creativity. The initiative is accomplished by application of stimulating course curriculum that exposes program participants to every aspect of the creative process while providing life skills and training to inspire positive change and prepare youth for long-term employment. The Foundation was founded in 2017 after a local native of Trenton, NJ, Joseph A. Halsey, completed the filming of an award-winning short documentary, titled 'If I Were a Mayor'. After sitting down with local Trenton area youth to discuss how they would fix the problems their city was facing, the idea of teaching kids film while inspiring change was born.

More information is available at https://www.jrhfoundation.org/.

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