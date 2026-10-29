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James Gunn to Tackle THE SUICIDE SQUAD Canon Question

A one-off episode digs into Harley, Bloodsport, King Shark and Amanda Waller ahead of the special's release.

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James Gunn, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee are teaming up for a special one-off episode of The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast, addressing a question fans have kept asking since the film's release: what actually counts as canon in the DCU.

Gunn wrote and directed The Suicide Squad and currently serves as co-head of DC Studios. Holland played Emilia Harcourt in the film, while Agee played John Economos and voiced King Shark. The trio discuss how the film predates the current cinematic DCU, noting that Peacemaker has since received his own series and Weasel has joined Creature Commandos.

The special episode covers characters including Harley, Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark and Amanda Waller, with the hosts sharing stories from the set of the film. The episode also includes messages from unnamed cast members connected to The Suicide Squad and answers to fan-submitted questions about what belongs in official DCU continuity.

The special is framed as a guide for viewers whether they have watched The Suicide Squad multiple times or are discovering it for the first time. HBO Max is encouraging audiences to stream The Suicide Squad on the platform ahead of the podcast's release.

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