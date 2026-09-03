SUPERGIRL to Begin Streaming Exclusively on HBO Max

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DC Studios' SUPERGIRL will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, September 10. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET. SUPERGIRL stars Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa. A version of SUPERGIRL with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on HBO Max the same day, performed by Catalene Sacchetti ('Songs in Sign Language') and directed by Jonaz McMillan ('The Pitt with ASL' Season One).

In its inaugural flight into the new DC Cinematic Universe, SUPERGIRL reveals the origin of the interplanetary nomad Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, cousin of Kal-El, better known as Superman. Headstrong, worldly-wise, and often reckless, Supergirl exudes a brand of heroism all her own—truthful, relatable, and always on her own terms. But when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion. Together they undertake an epic, interstellar journey, struggling to balance one's need for vengeance with the pursuit of justice—and to save the life of Kara's best friend, her dog Krypto. Ultimately Supergirl will prove that doing good can be tough… and it doesn't always have to be nice.

The film is written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn produced the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther.

HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more, alongside recent features like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners' and franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination.'

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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