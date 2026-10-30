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Jack McBrayer Reveals Strangest Home From 'Zillow Gone Wild'

The actor describes touring unusual properties for his new HGTV hosting gig.

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Jack McBrayer appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss his new role as host of HGTV's 'Zillow Gone Wild,' a show in which he tours some of the more unusual homes currently on the market. During the segment, McBrayer revealed what he considers the strangest house he has visited while filming the series.

McBrayer is known for playing Kenneth on '30 Rock,' and he looked back on the character during the conversation. The 3rd Hour of TODAY segment paired that retrospective with a look at his latest on-camera venture, giving viewers a sense of how McBrayer's comedic persona translates to house-hunting television.

On 'Zillow Gone Wild,' McBrayer leads audiences through properties notable for their unconventional design or features, a format built around the real estate platform's social media page of the same name, which has drawn attention for highlighting offbeat listings across the country.

Asked about his time on '30 Rock,' McBrayer reflected on playing Kenneth, a role that remains closely associated with his career, before returning to anecdotes from his travels for the HGTV series.

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