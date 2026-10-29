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Fans Win Harry Styles Tickets As MSG Residency Wraps

Fans lined the plaza with handmade signs for a shot at seeing the final shows.

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Harry Styles closed out his run at Madison Square Garden this weekend, and TODAY marked the occasion with its final "Together, Together Thursday," a recurring plaza giveaway tied to the residency. Fans gathered outside the studio with handmade posters in hopes of winning tickets to one of the artist's remaining shows at the venue.

The segment centered on the giveaway itself, with the TODAY team selecting winners from the crowd of fans who had turned out with signs. The appearance did not include an interview with Styles, focusing instead on the fan response surrounding the close of his Madison Square Garden engagement.

The clip caps a string of plaza giveaways tied to the residency, with this installment marking the last of the ticket giveaways as the shows at Madison Square Garden conclude. Fans seen in the segment had traveled to the plaza specifically for a chance to attend one of the final performances.

The giveaway drew a large crowd eager to secure last-minute seats, reflecting the demand surrounding the final nights of the run at the venue.

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