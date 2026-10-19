JUST ONE BEFORE I DIE to Premiere on Tubi

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Tubi has announced that its new original docuseries 'JUST ONE BEFORE I DIE' will premiere exclusively on the platform on Wednesday, October 21. The five-episode series offers an inside look at the Buffalo Bills fanbase known as 'Bills Mafia.'

'JUST ONE BEFORE I DIE' features interviews with Buffalo and football icons Chad Michael Murray, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, Adam Schefter, Nick Wright, and more. All episodes will be available for free exclusively on Tubi beginning Wednesday, October 21.

About 'Just One Before I Die'

A new Tubi Original five-episode docuseries highlighting one of sport's most passionate and devoted fanbases, JUST ONE BEFORE I DIE is directed by Addison Henderson ('Givers of Death') and former journalist and Emmy nominee Kevin Polowy (Kid Gloves) and features interviews with Buffalo and football icons Chad Michael Murray, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, Adam Schefter, Nick Wright, and more.

Full of heart and humor, the five-part docuseries chronicles 'Bills Mafia,' the most passionate and wild fanbase in sports in their quest for an elusive championship. From legendary tailgates and table-smashing traditions to lifelong rituals, heartbreak, hope, and unwavering loyalty, the series captures the culture that has transformed the 'Bills Mafia' from a fanbase into a phenomenon.

'We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Tubi and UNINTERRUPTED to give an inside look into unwavering devotion of Bills fans,' said directors Henderson and Polowy. 'We've spent nearly three years embedded with these 'joyfully crazy' fans, and it's been a true honor to take on the responsibility of depicting to the world why Bills Mafia is the best fanbase in sports. As City of Buffalo natives and die-hard Bills fans ourselves, now all we need is a Super Bowl win to die happy.'

'Bills Mafia has built a culture defined by unwavering loyalty, community, and generations of traditions. At Tubi, we believe the best sports stories aren't just about what happens on the field but about the fans whose passion gives the game its meaning,' said Samuel Harowitz, SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Tubi. 'JUST ONE BEFORE I DIE is a celebration of one of the most iconic fandoms in sports, and as Tubi continues investing in Sports & Culture programming, we're excited to tell stories that honor them and deepen the connection between our audiences and the sports they love.'

'UNINTERRUPTED is committed to delivering unrivaled, intimate stories in the world of sports, and we are excited to build on our partnership with Tubi for this series that highlights the real humanity of fandom,' said executive producer and Fulwell's Jamal Henderson.

JUST ONE BEFORE I DIE is created by Addison Henderson and Kevin Polowy alongside Clayton Polowy, who also serve as executive producers under their AKC Film Productions banner. Additional executive producers include: Fulwell Entertainment's UNINTERRUPTED, founded by Lebron James and Maverick Carter, and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment as well as Mac Cappucino, Marty Polowy, Amy Polowy, Kayme Crowell, Jose Padin, Andre Reed, Chad Michael Murray, Douglas Banker, and Jamal Henderson.

The deal was brokered by Mac Cappucino, Fulwell's Jamal Henderson and Tubi's Ian Nelson.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

About UNINTERRUPTED

Founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED is the award-winning athlete storytelling brand from Fulwell Entertainment. Built on the belief that athletes are more than the game, UNINTERRUPTED creates original series, documentaries, podcasts, and live experiences that elevate athletes' voices while celebrating the stories and legacies that shape sport. Its slate includes Mind the Game, Starting 5, Top Class, and What's My Name: Muhammad Ali.

UNINTERRUPTED is part of Fulwell Entertainment, which creates and grows entertainment IP, franchises, and communities for the world's leading talent, brands, and institutions.

Photo Credit: Tubi







Photo Credit: Tubi

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