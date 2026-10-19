JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD Poster Released for Action-Adventure Film
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan reunite for the final chapter of the action-adventure trilogy.
A new poster has been released for Jumanji: Open World, the latest installment in the action-adventure film franchise. The film is set to arrive exclusively in movie theaters on December 25, 2026.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan reunite for Jumanji: Open World, described as the final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association.
Synopsis
This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.
Creative Team
Directed by: Jake Kasdan
Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg
Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg
Produced by: Matt Tolmach, p.g.a., Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Barry Waldman, Melvin Mar, Sky Salem Robinson, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Chris Van Allsburg, William Teitler, Ted Field, Mike Weber
Cast
Morgan Turner
Ser'Darius Blain
with Nick Jonas
and Danny DeVito
Credits not final.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...