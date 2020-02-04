JOKER to be Screened with Live Orchestra in Upcoming Concert Tour

On 30 April, Todd Phillips' ground-breaking, award-winning film Joker will be screened with the accompaniment of a live orchestra playing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir's award-winning score for the first time ever, for a limited engagement. The tour's World Premiere will take place at London's Eventim Apollo on the 30th before it embarks on an international schedule.

Central to the emotional journey Joaquin Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck takes throughout the movie is Guðnadóttir's beautifully haunting, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated score. The Fusion of looming industrial soundscapes with raw, emotive string-led melodies - led by a lone cello - creates a melancholic shroud marked with moments of hope, which unfolds gradually to become a fever pitch of disquieting tension.

This extraordinary music will be brought to life by a full orchestra to create a vivid, visceral and entirely new Joker viewing experience. Performed live, Guðnadóttir's inimitable score illuminates further the emotional weight, texture and atmosphere of Phoenix's captivating portrayal.

The London opening of Joker - Live In Concert will be conducted by Jeff Atmajian - the conductor and orchestrator of the original soundtrack - with SENBLA's Dave Mahoney conducting the UK Tour dates.

One of the most acclaimed young composers of her generation described by The Times as "music to Hollywood's ear", and the first-ever solo female winner of the Golden Globe for Best Original Score, Hildur Guðnadóttir is also known as the Grammy-winning composer of HBO's celebrated miniseries Chernobyl.

On Joker - Live In Concert, Hildur Guðnadóttir said: "I'm thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I'm so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too."

Director Todd Phillips said: "﻿I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with SENBLA and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker - Live In Concert. I think it's a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir's haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix's descent into madness as Arthur."

Joker - Live In Concert is produced and promoted worldwide by Senbla and following its London opening will tour the UK and Europe before embarking on an international tour. More dates to be announced soon.

TOUR DATES

Thursday 30-Apr London Eventim Apollo

Friday 15-May Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 16-May Hull Bonus Arena

Sunday 17-May York Barbican

Tuesday 19-May Dublin Bord Gais

Sunday 21-Jun Cardiff Millennium Centre

Wednesday 24-Jun Sheffield City Hall

Thursday 25-Jun Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sunday 28-Jun Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Monday 29-Jun Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 30-Jun Bath Forum

Wednesday 01-Jul Brighton Dome

Thursday 02-Jul Poole Lighthouse

Sunday 05-Jul Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Monday 06-Jul Edinburgh Usher Hall





Related Articles View More TV Stories