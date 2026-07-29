Ice-T Recalls Joining LAW & ORDER: SVU and Sharing a Scene with Mark Consuelos

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Ice-T revisited how he first landed a role on Law & Order: SVU during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, using the conversation to look back at his early days on the long-running procedural. The discussion also turned personal when Ice-T and co-host Mark Consuelos recalled sharing a scene together on the show, giving the segment an unexpected point of connection between guest and host.

The appearance centered on Ice-T's origin story with SVU, with the actor walking through the circumstances that brought him onto the cast. That history intersected directly with Consuelos, who has appeared on the series as well, allowing the two to trade recollections of working opposite each other on set.

Much of the segment stayed focused on that shared scene, with Ice-T and Consuelos comparing notes on what it was like filming together. The exchange gave viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the show's production, framed through the personal rapport between the two men rather than a straightforward promotional rundown.

The conversation played out as part of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK's ongoing run of guest interviews, with this appearance built entirely around Ice-T's SVU history and his on-set connection to Consuelos.

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