IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Frank Faces the McPoyles at Renaissance Faire

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA in which Frank, played by Danny DeVito, crosses paths once again with his old enemies the McPoyles at a Renaissance Faire. The reunion quickly turns confrontational, with Frank questioning the McPoyles' honor before the dispute is settled through an unlikely method: a royal blinking challenge.

The scene is drawn from Episode 5 of the season, continuing The Gang's run of misadventures that FX has described as taking Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at Paddy's Pub.

Season 18 has repeatedly leaned on Philadelphia-specific settings and rivalries to fuel its storylines, and the Renaissance Faire setup gives Frank's history with the McPoyles a new stage. The clip continues the season's pattern of pulling old grudges and eccentric traditions into The Gang's schemes.

Earlier episodes this season have shown The Gang tangling with concerts, morgue schemes and Mummers parades, including a scene in which Dennis and Charlie debated abandoning a roadside encampment to chase down a Jamiroquai concert, underscoring how Season 18 keeps mixing local color with The Gang's usual dysfunction.

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