IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Bridal Shower Scene Goes Off The Rails

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A new scene from IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA finds Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, hosting a bridal shower for Frank's fiancée that quickly unravels. FX shared the clip, titled Bridal Shower From Hell, from Season 18, Episode 1, showing Dee's attempt at a traditional something old, something new celebration go about as badly as fans of the show might expect.

The scene follows directly from the season's premiere storyline, which centers on Frank, played by Danny DeVito, marrying a bride played by Carol Kane. As previously reported, the premiere already showed the wedding itself descending into disaster at Paddy's Pub, with the bride's true nature revealed in a twist and Charlie taking over on piano.

Season 18 continues the show's pattern of folding current cultural targets into its established dysfunction, with the season description noting The Gang takes on inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos continues at Paddy's. New episodes air Mondays on FXX and stream on Hulu.

The bridal shower scene builds on the Season 18 premiere's chaotic wedding sequence, reinforcing that the wedding festivities are far from over for Frank and his new bride, even after the ceremony itself went sideways.

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