 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Charlie Baffles Professors With Savant Test

A new clip suggests Charlie's chaotic logic might actually be a form of genius.

By:



FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA in which Charlie, played by Charlie Day, surprises a room full of professors during a series of tests meant to evaluate his thinking. What begins as a standard evaluation quickly turns unpredictable when Charlie's unconventional thought process leads the professors to consider that he might actually be a savant.

The scene comes from Season 18, Episode 3, the same episode that recently produced a clip showing Dennis and Dee receiving ADHD diagnoses while Mac does not, sending The Gang into a scheme to return to school and prove their intelligence.

Season 18 continues to send The Gang through a mix of contemporary targets and long-running dysfunction, with FX describing the season as tackling inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at Paddy's. The season opened with Frank's wedding disintegrating into disaster, followed by a bridal shower for his fiancée that spiraled further off course.

More on the episode's diagnosis storyline can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Dennis and Dee Get ADHD Diagnosis, Mac Doesn't, which detailed The Gang's scheme to prove their intelligence after the diagnoses upended their usual dynamic.

Recent Articles
Charlie Day Talks ALWAYS SUNNY Season 18 and Danny DeVito Joining the Cast
Charlie Day Talks ALWAYS SUNNY Season 18 and Danny DeVito Joining the Cast
8/20/2026
IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 18 Opens With Frank's Chaotic Wedding
IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 18 Opens With Frank's Chaotic Wedding
8/19/2026
IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Dennis and Dee Get ADHD Diagnosis, Mac Doesn't
IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Dennis and Dee Get ADHD Diagnosis, Mac Doesn't
8/25/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $143
More Hot Shows Discounts