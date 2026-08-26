IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Charlie Baffles Professors With Savant Test

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA in which Charlie, played by Charlie Day, surprises a room full of professors during a series of tests meant to evaluate his thinking. What begins as a standard evaluation quickly turns unpredictable when Charlie's unconventional thought process leads the professors to consider that he might actually be a savant.

The scene comes from Season 18, Episode 3, the same episode that recently produced a clip showing Dennis and Dee receiving ADHD diagnoses while Mac does not, sending The Gang into a scheme to return to school and prove their intelligence.

Season 18 continues to send The Gang through a mix of contemporary targets and long-running dysfunction, with FX describing the season as tackling inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at Paddy's. The season opened with Frank's wedding disintegrating into disaster, followed by a bridal shower for his fiancée that spiraled further off course.

More on the episode's diagnosis storyline can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Dennis and Dee Get ADHD Diagnosis, Mac Doesn't, which detailed The Gang's scheme to prove their intelligence after the diagnoses upended their usual dynamic.

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