Charlie Day Talks ALWAYS SUNNY Season 18 and Danny DeVito Joining the Cast

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Charlie Day sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the upcoming 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the long-running comedy he helped create. Day walked through the show's history, including the moment Danny DeVito joined the cast during its second season, a casting addition that became central to the series' identity.

Day also spoke about his personal life during the appearance, describing a trip to Italy he took with his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis, to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. He touched on the experience of being recognized in public and mentioned that his fourteen-year-old son now watches the show, giving a glimpse into how the series has carried into his family life over its many seasons.

The conversation also included a lighter revelation, with Day sharing that filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has expressed interest in appearing on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The remark added an unexpected wrinkle to the discussion of the show's longevity and the kind of attention it continues to draw as it heads into its 18th season.

Day's appearance covered both the creative history of the series and the personal milestones he has reached alongside it, from DeVito's early addition to the cast to his son growing up watching the show he helped build.

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