ID's DEATH BY FAME Returns With All-New Season This January

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced TODAY the return of DEATH BY FAME for an all-new season this January, exploring more shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood's most promising stars.

Stories include the murders of “Jam Master Jay” of Run-D.M.C., actress Tara Correa-McMullen of Judging Amy, lawyer-turned-legal reality TV star Loredana Nesci and the suspicion surrounding the death of singer James Brown and the murder of his son-in-law, among others.

Featuring criminal trial attorney Sara Azari as she reprises her role to provide expert commentary on each case, the second season premieres Monday, January 22 at 9/8c on ID. Behind the bright lights of stardom lies a dark and sinister side of Hollywood where murder is the main character.

Though Tinseltown promises glitz and glamour, these stars' stories end very differently. In the eight-episode new season of DEATH BY FAME, both rising stars and beloved icons meet a disturbing fate, whether through their own untimely death or acts of evil committed by their own hands. These stories have become their own Hollywood legends, often leaving more questions than answers.

The premiere episode, “A Rising Star Shot Down,” recounts the tragic tale of Tara Correa-McMullen, a young actress known for her role as Graciela Reyes on the television series Judging Amy. At just 15 years-old, Correa-McMullen rose to fame from the tough streets of Los Angeles, starring alongside some of Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses. But a romance with the wrong person takes her down a dangerous path, and out of the spotlight forever.

Additional episodes this season explore the decades-old murder of musician Jason William Mizell, aka “Jam Master Jay” of the famed hip hop group Run-D.M.C., executed inside his recording studio; the death of singer James Brown, which some suspected to be murder and became further complicated by the subsequent shooting death of his son-in-law; Blake Leibel, an intern to comedian Jim Jefferies who led a flashy life – until he was convicted of a grisly murder; lawyer-turned-legal reality TV star Loredana Nesci who went from the spotlight to stabbing victim; Joseph Son, who starred in Austin Powers and carved out a career playing bad guys until his DNA was linked to a cold case, and more.

