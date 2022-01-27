ID Channel Sets THE HUNT FOR THE CHICAGO STRANGLER Documentary Encore

In one of America's most iconic cities, a shocking pattern of murder has been unfolding for more than two decades. Since 1999, 51 women - predominantly Black - have been found strangled across Chicago, their bodies dumped in garbage bins, alleyways, and abandoned buildings. To this day all but one of the cases remain unsolved, leading many to believe there is a serial killer - or killers - targeting women in Chicago.

Through intimate interviews with families, activists, experts, police and even survivors, THE HUNT For The Chicago Strangler remembers the women whose lives were taken and explores the close-knit communities that have been victimized by fear and loss, showcasing the devastating emotional toll that these unsolved crimes have taken as they continue to demand answers.

Narrated by award-winning actor and Chicago native, Tonya Pinkins ("Red Pill") the immersive three-part docuseries THE HUNT For The Chicago Strangler will encore on the cable channel Investigation Discovery (ID) on Saturday, February 26 from 9pm - 12am ET. The entire docuseries is available to stream now at discovery+,

With systemic racism as the backdrop, the docuseries sheds light on these murders in the context of decades-long marginalization of Black women and neglect in Chicago's South and West Side communities. How could more than 51 women be strangled over 20 years, yet their killer or killers are still at large to this day? As THE HUNT For The Chicago Strangler drives towards those answers, shocking new evidence has the potential to break the case open.

"Today, the Chicago homicides remain one of the biggest clusters of unsolved murders in America - yet also one of the most underreported. Case by case, THE HUNT For The Chicago Strangler, hopes to bring justice to the forgotten women of Chicago, revealing a gripping investigation with new evidence after decades of little progress," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime & Investigative Content. "This story tragically has layer upon layer of injustices, and we aim to shine a spotlight on the disparity of media attention and law enforcement resources that has long marginalized Black women in America."

The Hunt For The Chicago Strangler highlights the work of The Murder Accountability Project (MAP), a nonprofit organization that tracks thousands of unsolved murders in the United States using their groundbreaking algorithm that signals a red alert to detect patterns and clusters of serial murders. Their findings are then turned over to law enforcement to help identify and profile unknown assailants, in hopes of delivering answers to communities demanding long-overdue justice.