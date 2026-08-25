I Play Rocky to Open Hamptons International Film Festival

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The Hamptons International Film Festival has announced its opening film, award honorees, and additional programming. I PLAY ROCKY is set as the opening night film.

The festival will honor Bob Balaban with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Phil Lord and Chris Miller with the Achievement in Directing Award, and Jordan Firstman with the FLYTE Breakthrough Director Award. Anthony Ippolito and Rosalind Eleazar will receive the FLYTE Breakthrough Performer Awards.

Spotlight Films will include BUNKER, CLUB KID, THE MAN I LOVE, MISTY GREEN and A TALENT FOR MURDER.

The festival will feature five world premieres including BARBIZON, THE DRUG IN OUR POCKET, KINGDOM FUNGI, MAMAN BIBI COCO and NOT DEAD YET.

BLEEDING HEARTS will screen with a special performance by Chaparelle.

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