Hulu's PLAN B Taps Natalie Morales to Direct

This will be Morales' feature directorial debut.

Deadline reports that Natalie Morales will make her solo feature directorial debut on "Plan B," a new comedy a Hulu.

The film centers a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend who, after a regrettable first sexual encounter, have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.

The screenplay was written by Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy.

Morales recently starred on "Dead To Me." She's also known for roles on "Abby's," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Middleman." She directed episodes of "Room 104" on HBO.

