Hulu Sets VANDERPUMP VILLA Season Two Reunion Hosted by Stassi Schroeder

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The tea is piping hot! Viewers can get ready to join the cast of Vanderpump Villa Season Two in a special reunion episode hosted by Stassi Schroeder. The reunion will be available to stream on Hulu on May 8th.

After an Italian summer of high stakes, scandal, and celebration at Castello Rosato, Lisa Vanderpump reunites her staff for one final night of reckoning—only this time, she’s handing the hosting reins to her VIP guest, THE ONE and only Stassi Schroeder.

Following a successful run in the South of France, Season Two of Vanderpump Villa debuts “Castello Rosato,” a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop. Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises—including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye—Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama.

Villa staff includes Stassi Schroeder (“Special VIP”), Anthony (“Executive Chef”), Marciano (“Server”), Grace (“Housekeeper”), Hannah (“Server”), Andre (“Bartender”), Gabriella (“Events Coordinator”), Tyler (“Activities Coordinator”), Ashley (“Cook”), Hagen (“Housekeeper”), Lexee (“Bartender”), Dominic (“Cook”), Tyler (“Server”), Alyssa (“Server”), Bridget (“Sous Chef”), Aidan (“Server”), Sianna (“Events Coordinator”), Siadi (“Guest Services”), Sheribel (“Server”), and Sam (“Bartender”).

Lisa Vanderpump serves as executive producer under her Villa Rosa production banner, and the series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Watch a sneak peek at the reunion episode below!

Comments