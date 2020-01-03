Hulu Presents LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR

If you're itching to watch Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector a little early, you're in luck. The upcoming NBC crime drama series doesn't officially premiere until Friday, Jan. 10, but the pilot is currently available to stream on Hulu and NBC.com as a sneak peek ahead of the linear premiere.

The series, which is based on Jeffrey Deaver's novel The Bone Collector, stars Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme, a former forensic criminologist who was left paralyzed by an on-the-job accident. But when the other titular character - the sadistic serial killer known as the BONE COLLECTOR (Brian F. O'Byrne) - reemerges after a long hiatus, Rhyme comes out of retirement to track him down. Rhyme will be helped along the way by his former partner, Det. Rick Sellitto (Michael Imperioli), and Det. Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), a rookie detective who becomes Rhyme's point person in the department. Music composed by Richard Marvin.

Cinema fans might recall that the same book was previously adapted as the 1999 movie The Bone Collector starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

Hulu also has early access to the premieres of the FOX crime drama Deputy, which premieres Jan. 2, and the FreeForm family drama reboot Party of Five, which premieres Jan. 10.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You