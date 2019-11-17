Hulu Increases Price of Live TV Package Beginning December 18

According to CNBC, streaming service Hulu has announced that the price of its Hulu + Live TV service will increase to $54.99 per month, rather than the previous price of $44.99, beginning December 18.

The streaming package launched in 2017, and includes live and on-demand television, including over 60 channels, such as ESPN, FOX Sports, CNN, FX, TNT, Bravo and all major broadcast networks.

Hulu said that the updated price "better reflects" ALL THAT is included with the service.

"Price changes are never easy to stomach, and we know that many people don't watch live television year-round, so we've made it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch back and forth between our plans to best suit their needs," Hulu said in a blog post.

"If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu's less expensive on-demand plans when it's over," the company advised. "If you enjoy most of your TV on demand but really want to watch live election news, just switch to Hulu + Live TV for a few months."

Hulu's basic on-demand streaming plan that includes ads costs $5.99 per month.

Read more on CNBC.





