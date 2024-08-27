Howie Mandel Releasing First Comedy Album in Nearly 40 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy legend and entertainment powerhouse Howie Mandel is back with a brand-new comedy album, "Howie Mandel Does A Show," set to release on September 17, 2024, and will be available for pre-order as of September 10. This highly anticipated album marks Mandel’s first comedy album in nearly 40 years and is produced by Counterfeit Sounds. It will be available across all major streaming platforms, including SiriusXM, Pandora, iTunes, Spotify, and all other additional platforms where you can purchase albums.

Returning to his roots in Toronto, "Howie Mandel Does A Show" captures the iconic comedian at his funniest and most spontaneous, delivering hilarious stand-up about his phobias, family, career, and childhood. Known for his quick wit and unique brand of humour, Mandel brings his authentic self to the stage, reminding fans why he has remained a staple in comedy.

Although this is his first comedy album in decades, Howie has continued to perform stand-up comedy for audiences in every corner of the world. Now, with this inspired collection of material, fans can easily access and enjoy it by downloading his album.

"We're thrilled to be a part of Howie Mandel's return to the comedy album scene after 40 years," adds Anton Leo of Counterfeit Sounds. "With the recent resurgence in popularity of comedy albums, this project feels especially timely. Working with a legend like Howie, who brings so much charm and energy to his performances, has been an incredible experience. His humour has always had a universal appeal, with something for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited for fans to experience this new album."

"Howie Mandel Does A Show" will be available on all streaming platforms, digital stores, and at howiemandel.com starting September 17, 2024.

About Howie Mandel:

Howie Mandel is a comedian, television personality, actor, producer, and host of the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” which he co-hosts alongside his daughter, Jackelyn Schultz.

Howie has remained a constant force in show business for more than 40 years. He has served as a judge on NBC’s flagship series “America’s Got Talent” for over 15 seasons, is currently a judge on the new AGT spin-off series, “AGT: Fantasy League” on NBC, is the Executive Producer of the new series, “Deal or no Deal Island” on NBC, and is currently shooting the 3rd season of CityTV’s “Canada’s Got Talent”.

Howie can also be seen as host of the hit Netflix series Bulls the Game Show. Other recent projects include his documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me, currently streaming on Peacock, Deal or No Deal, co-hosting Nat Geo Wild’s Animals Doing Things with his son Alex. In 2019 he released his first solo special in 20 years Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. He also continues to perform as many as 200 standup comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Caesars Palace

