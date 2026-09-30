Howard Stern Says Jimmy Kimmel Is More Messed Up Than He Is, Talks HBO Max Move
Stern also weighs in on Guillermo joining Dancing with the Stars and cutting back his radio schedule.
Howard Stern sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on family, friendship and his changing work schedule. Stern discussed his 99-year-old mother, noting that she watches nothing but Judge Judy, and shared that he recently celebrated his eighteenth anniversary with his wife, Beth. The talk also turned personal when Stern told Kimmel he thinks Jimmy is actually more messed up than he is, a claim that anchored one of the segment's lighter exchanges.
The two hosts also discussed their history of taking vacations together, with Stern referencing trips alongside Kimmel and his wife, Molly. Stern weighed in on Kimmel's loyalty to ABC, framing it as a notable trait given the two hosts' long-running friendship and overlapping careers in broadcasting.
Stern used part of the appearance to address changes to his own workload, revealing that he now does his radio show just once a week. He also confirmed that his show is airing on HBO Max, giving viewers an update on where audiences can now find his program. Elsewhere in the conversation, Stern shared his thoughts on Guillermo, Kimmel's longtime sidekick, taking part in Dancing with the Stars, along with a passing comment on Brooklyn.
The interview mixed career updates with personal milestones, giving Kimmel's audience insight into how Stern is adjusting his schedule while keeping his long-standing friendship with Kimmel at the center of the conversation.
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