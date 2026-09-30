Howard Stern Says Jimmy Kimmel Is More Messed Up Than He Is, Talks HBO Max Move

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Howard Stern sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on family, friendship and his changing work schedule. Stern discussed his 99-year-old mother, noting that she watches nothing but Judge Judy, and shared that he recently celebrated his eighteenth anniversary with his wife, Beth. The talk also turned personal when Stern told Kimmel he thinks Jimmy is actually more messed up than he is, a claim that anchored one of the segment's lighter exchanges.

The two hosts also discussed their history of taking vacations together, with Stern referencing trips alongside Kimmel and his wife, Molly. Stern weighed in on Kimmel's loyalty to ABC, framing it as a notable trait given the two hosts' long-running friendship and overlapping careers in broadcasting.

Stern used part of the appearance to address changes to his own workload, revealing that he now does his radio show just once a week. He also confirmed that his show is airing on HBO Max, giving viewers an update on where audiences can now find his program. Elsewhere in the conversation, Stern shared his thoughts on Guillermo, Kimmel's longtime sidekick, taking part in Dancing with the Stars, along with a passing comment on Brooklyn.

The interview mixed career updates with personal milestones, giving Kimmel's audience insight into how Stern is adjusting his schedule while keeping his long-standing friendship with Kimmel at the center of the conversation.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 17 Hrs 24 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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