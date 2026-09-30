Tom Morello Performs SOLDIER IN THE ARMY OF LOVE on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
The performance was filmed during a Brooklyn taping of the ABC late-night program.
Tom Morello brought his song Soldier in the Army of Love to Jimmy Kimmel Live, delivering a live performance filmed in Brooklyn for the ABC late-night program.
The segment gave viewers a straightforward showcase of Morello's musicianship, with the song serving as the centerpiece of his time on the Kimmel stage. The performance placed Morello among the wide range of musical acts that have appeared on the show.
The Brooklyn setting of the taping added a location-specific element to the appearance, tying the performance directly to where it was recorded rather than the show's usual studio setting.
The segment focused entirely on the live rendition of Soldier in the Army of Love, offering audiences a direct look at the song performed in front of the Kimmel cameras.
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