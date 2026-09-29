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Kat Cunning Reveals Debut Album Plans and Engagement News on TODAY

The actor also opened up about balancing a demanding role on and off screen.

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Kat Cunning stopped by TODAY to talk about playing an FBI agent on NBC's LINE OF FIRE, describing a character who faces pressure both on the job and at home. Cunning also touched on the project American Hostage during the conversation, giving viewers a glimpse at additional work beyond the current series.

Cunning is part of the ensemble cast of LINE OF FIRE, joining a drama centered on a family of law enforcement agents working across the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. The series also stars Peter Krause and Hope Davis, with Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett rounding out the cast.

Beyond the show, Cunning shared personal news during the appearance, celebrating a recent engagement to fiancé Jules Latimer. Cunning also announced plans for a debut music album, set for release in the spring, marking a new chapter alongside the acting work on LINE OF FIRE.

The interview offered a mix of career and personal milestones, with Cunning speaking candidly about balancing the intensity of the role with real-life developments happening at the same time. The combination of the show's family-driven premise and Cunning's own news made for a wide-ranging conversation on TODAY.

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