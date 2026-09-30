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Amy Schumer Details Surfing Accident and Judge Judy Appearance on KIMMEL

The comedian also addressed the recurring question about how she lost weight.

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Amy Schumer sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to walk through a stretch of recent personal stories, including a surfing accident and an appearance on Judge Judy. The conversation gave Kimmel's audience a mix of comedy and candid personal detail across several unrelated topics from Schumer's life.

Schumer also revisited the story of how Howard Stern discovered her, a piece of career history she brought up during the segment. She touched on a subject she said comes up often, addressing the frequent questions she gets about how she lost weight.

Much of the appearance centered on Schumer's new children's book, A Joke of Her Own, and the role her seven-year-old son played in helping put it together. She described his contribution as part of the process behind the book, giving the audience a look at how the project came to be.

The interview covered a wide range of ground in a short span, moving from the surfing mishap to the Judge Judy story to the family-driven backstory of her book, keeping the segment centered on Schumer's own recent experiences rather than a single topic.

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