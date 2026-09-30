Amy Schumer Details Surfing Accident and Judge Judy Appearance on KIMMEL
The comedian also addressed the recurring question about how she lost weight.
Amy Schumer sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to walk through a stretch of recent personal stories, including a surfing accident and an appearance on Judge Judy. The conversation gave Kimmel's audience a mix of comedy and candid personal detail across several unrelated topics from Schumer's life.
Schumer also revisited the story of how Howard Stern discovered her, a piece of career history she brought up during the segment. She touched on a subject she said comes up often, addressing the frequent questions she gets about how she lost weight.
Much of the appearance centered on Schumer's new children's book, A Joke of Her Own, and the role her seven-year-old son played in helping put it together. She described his contribution as part of the process behind the book, giving the audience a look at how the project came to be.
The interview covered a wide range of ground in a short span, moving from the surfing mishap to the Judge Judy story to the family-driven backstory of her book, keeping the segment centered on Schumer's own recent experiences rather than a single topic.
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