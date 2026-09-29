Molly Ringwald Plays Therapist to Jimmy Kimmel's Past Traumas on KIMMEL
The comedic sketch casts Ringwald as the host's on-air therapist.
Molly Ringwald appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a scripted bit that cast her as Jimmy Kimmel's therapist, walking the host through what the show describes as his past traumas. The segment, sponsored by Pfizer, blends comedy with a mock therapy-session format, with Ringwald guiding Kimmel through a rundown of grievances and memories in the exaggerated, deadpan style typical of the show's sketch segments.
The bit leans on Ringwald's presence as a recognizable screen actress to anchor the premise, with Kimmel playing the patient working through his issues aloud while she responds in character as his therapist. The segment stays within the bounds of a comedic sketch rather than a traditional sit-down conversation, giving the exchange a scripted rhythm built around the therapy-session conceit.
Much of the segment's humor comes from the mismatch between the serious framing of a therapy session and the lighter, comedic material Kimmel brings to it, with Ringwald maintaining the therapist role throughout as he unpacks various complaints. The sketch fits into Jimmy Kimmel Live's pattern of using celebrity guests in scripted comedic scenarios rather than straightforward interviews.
The appearance was produced as sponsored content for Pfizer, a detail noted in the video's title and description, framing the sketch within the show's broader mix of comedy bits and branded segments.
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