Hot Topic Live Debuts Music Performance Series

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Hot Topic has launched HOT TOPIC Live, a new social-first music performance series filmed inside the brand's custom-built studio at its flagship retail location in Hollywood, CA. Designed to feel like a private show inside a local Hot Topic store, the series brings artists and fans closer through live performances, personal storytelling and original content rooted in music culture.

PIERCE THE VEIL is the first band to take the HOT TOPIC Live stage, launching the series with an exclusive performance that builds on the band's longstanding relationship with the brand. The full session is live now on Hot Topic's YouTube channel, with clips shared across the brand's social platforms.

Music has always been part of Hot Topic's DNA, and HOT TOPIC Live marks the next chapter in the brand's deep-rooted connection to music culture. The stage recreates the familiar look of a Hot Topic store, with the iconic rock wall of band tees serving as the backdrop. The series reaches audiences online and in stores, bringing fans closer to the artists they've had on repeat for years and the ones about to take over their playlists.

HOT TOPIC Live arrives at a time when music discovery often begins with a short clip, but meaningful fandom is built through a deeper connection. The series gives established and emerging artists across genres a dedicated space to perform original music and share the stories behind their work. As a natively social-first format, the series meets fans where they already connect with artists and fellow music enthusiasts, extending that intimate experience to audiences around the world.

'We're excited to kick things off as the first band to perform for HOT TOPIC Live,' says Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil. 'Our band has grown up with Hot Topic since the very beginning, so it's really cool to see them create a new space for alternative artists like us to bring our songs to life for the fans. The performance was intimate, the vibe in the studio was fun and loose, and the production team worked hard behind the scenes to create something special for everyone watching at home. We hope you enjoy it.'

'Music is in Hot Topic's DNA - we're fans first, and our authentic relationships with artists and fans make HOT TOPIC Live a natural evolution in how we show up in the music space,' says Andrea Lewis, Hot Topic Vice President of Marketing. 'This is an exciting new chapter in our connection to music culture, with a stage that's unmistakably Hot Topic and moments fans won't find anywhere else. Launching with Pierce The Veil makes it especially meaningful given our longstanding relationship with the band. We can't wait for fans to watch and feel that energy for themselves.'

Each HOT TOPIC Live session centers on an exclusive performance of original songs. Artists may also participate in additional content created specifically for Hot Topic's audience, including Hot Minute, a rapid-fire Q&A segment; My First Band Tee, where artists share their first band tee story; and Behind the Tee Wall, a conversation about their music and what comes next.

Full performances are available on Hot Topic's YouTube channel, with additional clips shared across the brand's social platforms.

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