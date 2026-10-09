Hoon Lee on Nearly Missing His EAST OF EDEN Audition Email and His Accidental Acting Career

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Hoon Lee nearly passed on the role that landed him in "East of Eden," telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he almost deleted the email inviting him to audition for the limited series. The actor sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK for two separate conversations, one centered on how he came to join the adaptation and another tracing how he ended up as an actor in the first place without ever setting out to be one.

In the first clip, Lee recounts the circumstances surrounding the audition request for "East of Eden," explaining that the email almost did not survive his inbox before he agreed to read for the part. The exchange with Ripa and Consuelos stays focused on that near-miss, giving a plain account of how close the casting came to not happening at all.

The second appearance shifts away from the Steinbeck adaptation entirely, with Lee describing an acting career that began without any intention of pursuing one. He walks the hosts through how he fell into the profession, offering a straightforward account of a path that did not start with a plan to perform.

Lee's "East of Eden" visit follows another cast member's stop on the same program. Florence Pugh, who also appears in the series, told LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK that her role in the adaptation is the one she is most proud of in her career, a conversation detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.

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