Florence Pugh Calls EAST OF EDEN Role Her Proudest, Talks Accents and BLACK WIDOW

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Florence Pugh says her latest television role has become a personal milestone, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that her character in the new adaptation of "East of Eden" is the part she is most proud of in her career. The actress sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK for a pair of conversations covering both her work on the Steinbeck adaptation and her approach to character work more broadly, including the accent choices that have defined some of her biggest roles.

In the first clip, Pugh digs into what makes her "East of Eden" role stand apart from previous work, framing it as a career highlight rather than just another credit. She plays Cathy Ames in the limited series, a character she has previously described elsewhere as one of the novel's most morally complicated figures, and her comments to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reinforce just how significant the part has been for her as a performer.

The second appearance moves away from "East of Eden" entirely and into Pugh's facility with accents, with the actress explaining why she settled on a Russian accent for Yelena in the Marvel films, including "Black Widow." She talks through the process with evident enjoyment, describing accent work as something she finds genuinely fun rather than a technical chore, giving viewers insight into how she approaches voice and dialect across very different projects.

Taken together, the two clips show an actress moving fluidly between a prestige literary adaptation and a blockbuster franchise role, using the same instincts for character transformation in both. Pugh's comments on the Marvel accent work also underline how much of her screen persona has been built on distinct, carefully chosen voices, a skill now informing her turn as Cathy Ames.

Pugh's "East of Eden" castmates have made similar rounds promoting the adaptation, with Florence Pugh, Mike Faist and Zoe Kazan previously breaking down the series' moral complexity on THE VIEW, giving audiences multiple angles on how the new adaptation reframes Steinbeck's classic novel.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 09 Hrs 46 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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