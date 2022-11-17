Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holiday Romantic Comedy MERRY EX-MAS to be Released on Digital and VOD This Week

MERRY EX-MAS stars Vanessa Angel (Kingpin, Weird Science), Kieren Hutchison (One Tree Hill), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), and Eric Lutes (Carolyn in the City).

Nov. 17, 2022  

The holiday romantic comedy MERRY EX-MAS will be released on Digital and VOD Friday, November 18th!

Produced by Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, Chelsea Vale, and David Gere, written by Jacob Cooney and Molly Jacobs, and directed by Jacob Cooney, MERRY EX-MAS stars Vanessa Angel (Kingpin, Weird Science), Kieren Hutchison (One Tree Hill), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), and Eric Lutes (Carolyn in the City).

A heartwarming tale, MERRY EX-MAS follows two unwitting ex-high school sweethearts who, while stranded at a random hotel bar during a snowstorm, discover their first love memories may be more than that after revisiting their past and present lives.

Released by VMI Worldwide, MERRY EX-MAS will be available on Digital and VOD Friday, November 18th on the following platforms:

  • iTunes
  • Indemand
  • VUDU/Fandango
  • VUBIQUITY
  • DISH
  • Microsoft Store/Xbox
  • Google Play
  • DirecTV
  • Redbox
  • Amazon

You can check out the film's trailer here:



