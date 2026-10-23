Helen Mirren on Filming MOBLAND With Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan

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Helen Mirren called filming MobLand alongside Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan an incredible privilege during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Mirren discussed her work on the television series while also previewing her new movie, A Talent for Murder.

Mirren used the conversation to share insight into how she approaches different character portrayals across her projects, touching on the range of roles she has taken on in her recent work. The appearance gave viewers a look at her perspective on balancing film and television work, with MobLand marking a notable credit alongside co-stars Hardy and Brosnan.

Much of the sit-down centered on A Talent for Murder, with Mirren discussing the film as her latest project currently in release. She paired that discussion with behind-the-scenes detail from the MobLand set, describing what it was like working opposite Hardy and Brosnan on the production.

The conversation gave audiences a dual look at Mirren's current slate of work, spanning both her film and television commitments, as she detailed specifics of each project to Meyers during the segment.

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