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Harry Styles Wraps Record-Setting Madison Square Garden Residency

The singer's run at the New York arena was covered in a Pop News segment on the ABC morning show.

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Harry Styles has finished his record-setting residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, a milestone covered in a Pop News segment on Good Morning America. The segment was presented by Hanna Battah, who shares the day's most talked-about entertainment stories in the recurring GMA feature.

The report centers on the conclusion of the singer's run at the Manhattan arena, which Good Morning America describes as record-setting. The program's materials for the segment do not detail the specific records, the number of performances, or the dates of the residency, and no additional background on Styles is provided in the source details for this report.

Viewers seeking the full story can find it on the Good Morning America website, which carries the longer written coverage that accompanies the show's Pop News segments. The segment is one of several entertainment items Battah covers in the feature.

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