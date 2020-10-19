Harrison Ford & Ed Helms Join THE ADVENTURES OF BURT SQUIRE

Based on a true story.

Harrison Ford and Ed Helms will star in the upcoming seafaring comedy film 'The Miserable Adventures Of Burt Squire Aboard The Horn High Yo,' which is based on a true story.

The film revolves around a family man in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes would be a dream sailing vacation, but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain.

"We love this story and and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast. There's no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can't wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy," Adam Fogelson, Chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, told Deadline.

Harrison Ford is best known for his roles in "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "The Fugitive," and more. Helms starred for many years on "The Office."

View More TV Stories Related Articles