Harriet Sansom Harris and Rachel Bloom Join Season 2 of FRASIER Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Variety, Harriet Sansom Harris will be returning to her role as Bebe Glazier in the second season of the Frasier revival. She played the role of Fraser's agent across 11 episodes in the original NBC sitcom and will appear in a guest capacity in this sequel. Rachel Bloom of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND has also joined the cast, playing Bebe Glazier's daughter Phoebe.

According to the show, Bebe is "known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers" and "will stop at nothing to get what she wants." Bloom's character Phoebe is said to "boast a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things.”

On the stage, Harris won a Tony Award for her performance as Mrs. Meers in the original Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Additionally, she has appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Present Laughter, Old Acquaintance, The Man Who Came to Dinner, and Cry Baby: The Musical. She was recently seen on stage in the Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress.

For her musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom won multiple awards including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and the Critics Choice Award. In 2023, Bloom appeared Off-Broadway in her show Death, Let Me Do My Show?

Season 2 of the Frasier revival is currently in production. Other cast include Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, and more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas and Rebecca J. Michelson

Comments