Harley Flanagan Makes Feature Film Debut Opposite Michael Imperioli; Screening During Film Festival In Park City

First-time feature director Tom Phillips and renowned punk/hard core music legend Harley Flanagan will host a one-­time, premiere screening of Phillips' new film BETWEEN WARS at The Music Lodge's Screening Room in Park City on Tuesday, January 28th at 3:00pm.

BETWEEN WARS takes an intimate look at the struggle of re-entering civilian life post combat.

It follows Veteran Marine Franny Malloy (Shaun Paul Costello) as he struggles with integrating himself back into civilian life following his post war in Afghanistan. Battling PTSD and self-destructive behaviors, he finds his only hope in fellow Marine turned PTSD psychologist, Sarge, played by Michael Imperioli. Flanagan plays McManus, old school Bronx Irish gangster and general mad man, and composed the film score.

Putting an emphasis on societal issues and human conditions at the forefront of our daily lives, Between Wars leaves us looking at ourselves with a deeper lens," Phillips says. The film also takes a unique approach in camera technique, led by Emmy award winner Director of Photography Alastair Christopher, giving the audience the feeling that they are walking in the characters' shoes, and blurs the line between real life and the fictional lives on-screen.

"This one is all heart and a f-of-a-lot of soul," said actor Imperioli. Music Lodge owner and CEO Lisa Precious adds, "the Music Lodge at Park City has always been about the music. Showing this film continues our commitment to music in film featuring one of music's most original and enduring talents.

WHO: Coming off a stellar year that saw him release new music, tour with The Misfits and overseas, finalizing a new full-length record and scoring the music for this film, Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan stars opposite Michael Imperioli in Tom Phillips' first feature.





