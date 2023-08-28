Hannah Wright & Marco Donatelli Win LOVE ISLAND Season 5

Fan favorites Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli were crowned the Season 5 winners of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND USA. The complete season is now streaming on Peacock.

Set in Fiji, Season 5 of the Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA features a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.

Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Actress Sarah Hyland (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) returns to host alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator. VANDERPUMP RULES star Ariana Madix made her LOVE ISLAND USA debut by surprising Islanders with a special guest appearance during the series’ second week.

Originally from Palm Springs, CA, Hannah comes from a large family with twin sisters and a brother. Her mom’s background isMexican and her dad is African-American, so Hannah grew up with the best of both cultures.

Growing up in Youngstown, Ohio, Marco was always the troublemaker known for beingunapologetically brash (and he likes it that way). He has no trouble scoring dates and his phoneis always buzzing with texts and DM’s from single ladies, and while he won’t always answer, heloves the game of being pursued



